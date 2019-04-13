Enduring scar

British Prime Minister Theresa May came close but a long-awaited formal apology from the British establishment was not forthcoming. A few days before the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, she ritish Prime Minister Theresa May came close but a long-awaited formal apology from the British establishment was not forthcoming.

A few days before the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, she described the tragedy as a “shameful scar on British Indian history” in a statement in Parliament. She reminded MPs that the Queen had described the tragedy in 1997 ...