Energy geopolitics and LNG

I am at the annual meeting of energy business magnates and experts — perhaps the most important of all such events — held in Houston, Texas. CeraWeek, as it is called, has been held this year after a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19.

It is the worst of times — the Russia-Ukraine war is on; sanctions have been imposed; and energy prices are spiralling out of control. As I sit and listen to the oil and gas producers, I realise that I am seeing a tectonic shift in the global energy chessboard. The fact is, the energy price hike before and during the war has brought ...