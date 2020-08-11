India has now become the epicentre of Covid-19, with the maximum number of daily cases happening in this country, and there are no signs of the curve flattening, unlike in most other countries. The data shows that the number of new cases is now slowing both in the US and Brazil. India has crossed the 2 million mark in terms of the number of cases and is now recording more than 60,000 daily infections.

The data also suggests that things are unlikely to improve in the near term. Although India has increased the capacity to test about 700,000 samples a day, it is not enough. The positivity ...