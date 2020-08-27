Erratic realities

The Democratic and Republican national conventions are over and America’s 150-million-odd voters have had a chance to scrutinise both policy platforms beyond the stump speeches. After the 2016 shocker when Hillary Clinton consistently led the popularity polls, won the popular vote but lost the presidency in the Electoral College, predictions about Joseph Robinette Biden Jr’s ascendancy to the White House cannot be taken for granted.

His overall lead had shrunk from 10.2 points in June to 7.1 on August 26, though a post-convention narrowing is par for the course. This is still ...