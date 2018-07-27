It’s likely that, when you think about threats to the freedom of speech and expression in India, you imagine that the government is the big threat. If you are perhaps the sort of person who has been following it a little more closely, you might worry about unhinged mobs, empowered by a state that fails to protect its citizens from vigilante justice.

And there is much to be worried about in both cases. The government is indeed a threat, as are marauding mobs. But the truth is that corporate India is a pernicious threat too — perhaps even more dangerous in some ways, and maybe ...