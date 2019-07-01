Fear is not the key: Kashmir militancy could spill over to rest of India

Proposing the extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told parliament, “Those (in Kashmir) who have anti-India thoughts in their minds should fear us … They should be scared and this fear is only going to increase.” Clearly, nothing has changed in Delhi. Nothing has changed in the Valley either.

The people may have been more subdued and dejected about their future, but militancy is not any weaker. Although over 100 militants have reportedly been killed in Kashmir in the first five months of 2019, the overall number ...