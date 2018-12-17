Flawed approach

The Supreme Court and its judges are tying themselves in knots in ways that were entirely avoidable. Some judicial restraint is in order, with cases only being heard by the highest court when it is proper for it to do so.

Thus, the court decided to hear a plaint on the Rafale aircraft acquisition deal and went into issues that should have been left to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and after that to Parliament. It complicated matters by then saying that it would not go into pricing and other issues, dismissed procedural lapses as minor, and passed judgment and gave the ...