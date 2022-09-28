Foreign trade: Going beyond a phrase

India’s foreign trade policy was last updated in 2015. It was supposed to last for five years, until 2020. But, to an extent because of the complexities caused by the pandemic, it has been extended by six months at a time since then. The global economy has not yet emerged completely from the pandemic-related disruptions; and to those have been added the uncertainties due to inflationary pressures worldwide and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Thus, the Union commerce ministry has postponed the release of a new foreign trade policy yet again. While it is understandable given the global situation, the fact is that a new comprehensive trade policy is overdue. This is because the broader attitude towards external trade links in the country has clearly changed since 2015, but there is no clarity about the new direction for policy.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 22:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU