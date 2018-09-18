Fresh capex still some time away

India’s real GDP growth touched 8.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, with nominal GDP growing by 13.8 per cent YoY. The gross fixed capital formation (a proxy for investment) grew by 7.6 per cent in 2017-18 in constant terms.

For the first quarter of 2018-19, this growth is 10 per cent. Despite this, bank credit to non-financial corporates, an indicator of investments in the economy, remains stagnant. A few prominent reasons for the lack of capex by companies have been stretched balance sheets in many sectors, banks getting more careful in ...