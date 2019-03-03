From arbitration to deceptive trademark, here are the key court orders

Port trust can sell goods of third parties If a lessee of public premises is evicted and is in unauthorised occupation of land, properties there can be sold by the estate officer, even if they belonged to third parties. The officer can sell the goods and deduct the sale proceeds from the dues of the lessee.

This is authorised by the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, said the Supreme Court in its judgment in the case, Board of Kolkata Port vs APL (India) Ltd. In this case, the land near the port was leased to a firm in 1963, and after 10 years the firm stopped ...