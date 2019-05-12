From defamation to cheque bounce case, here're the key court orders

SC orders execution of minority award The Supreme Court last week exercised its extraordinary constitutional power under Article 142 of the Constitution to uphold the order of the minority member of a three-member arbitration tribunal, setting aside the judgments of a single judge Bench of the Delhi High Court as well as a division Bench. The court explained that all of them had erred and remitting the matter to further arbitration would cause further delay.

It would be contrary to the spirit of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, which aimed at speedy resolution of disputes. The ...