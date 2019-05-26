From flat sale contract to ruling on cheque, here are the key court orders

Stay on arbitration centre vacated The proposed New Delhi International Arbitration Centre has been caught in litigation for some months and the Delhi High Court last week vacated a stay on the government’s ordinance establishing it.

The International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR) had challenged the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Ordinance issued in March. The centre was established for creating an autonomous regime for institutionalised arbitration and for the acquisition of the undertakings of ICADR which stood vested in the New Delhi ...