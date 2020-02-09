From insurance claim to contract arbitration, here are the key court orders

Flood includes rainfall for insurance claim Damage to property because of heavy rainfall is included in the definition of ‘flood’ and ‘inundation’ in the general insurance policy, the Supreme Court has ruled, rejecting the argument of Oriental Insurance that it was outside the scope of the policy. Loss because of heavy or extraordinary rain is not insured, the company argued.

The case arose when heavy rainfall led to the flooding of coal stock held by J K Cement Works in Nimbahera. The claim was rejected on the tricky argument over the meaning of flood and ...