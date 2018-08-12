From Oriental Insurance to tax on EPIC photo, here are the key court orders

Litigation stalls development plan Landowners, officials, and politicians can stall a town development scheme by invoking legal technicalities; even the high courts can fall victim to their ploy. This was revealed by the Supreme Court in a case related to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which moved the court against the orders of the Karnataka High Court.

Though the development scheme for a layout was declared in 2008, it was caught in litigation at the instance of the landowners. They managed with the connivance of influential persons to exclude large chunks of land from ...