From power tariff to restoring water bodies, here are the key court orders

Court not to interfere in power tariff Once an expert body has determined specific tariffs for power, it is not for the court to interfere ordinarily in such matters. The Supreme Court declared so while allowing the appeal of Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh against the judgments of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity and the high court.

Two main questions arose in the appeal of the corporation -- the levy of wheeling charges by it and its competence to levy grid support charges. Several industrial consumers, led by Rain Calcinaning, had challenged the change in the tariff ...