From pump allotments to status for casual staff, here're key court orders

Courts’ role limited in pump allotments The Supreme Court last week reiterated that courts should refrain from interfering in allotments of petrol pumps and other state resources unless there was flagrant error committed by a state entity. “Courts might rectify, in exercise of its power of judicial review, an error of law or even an error of fact, for sufficient reasons, if the error breaches fundamental or basic principles of justice or fair play or if the error is patent and/or flagrant, but not otherwise,” the court stated in its judgment in the case, Sanjay ...