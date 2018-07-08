From Urban townships to higher VAT, here are the key court orders

Urban townships lose tax benefit The Supreme Court last week dismissed the appeal of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) challenging the income tax notices issued to it and declared that it was not a ‘local authority’ entitled to exemption after the 74th amendment to the Constitution. The earlier exemption granted to it was withdrawn by the Finance Act of 2002.

After 2003, only Panchayats, municipalities, municipal committees and cantonment boards get the tax benefit. The amended law had also defined ‘local authority’ in clear terms, which was ...