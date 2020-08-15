From wood to WFH

Now that the Covid-19 pandemic has helped organisations shed their ambivalence about work from home (WFH), the office décor business has swung into the act, repurposing office furniture into WFH-appropriate idioms. With many companies offering employees allowances to set up home offices, the accent is on cosy professionalism — light functional furniture, yellow lighting rather than harsh white light, the odd knick-knack — you get the drift.

Truly, with WFH, the evolution of the office in India has reached a new egalitarian paradigm. Back in the eighties, cosy and ...