Future of jobs with robotic process automation

We may consider robots as physical machines. But robotics and automation is evolving in non-physical ways. Companies in India are exploring and adopting robotic process automation (RPA) to address issues of efficiency and productivity where large amount of transactions are involved.

RPA can make calculations, manage emails, transfer data and get data from the internet based on previously set commands. This frees up executives to focus on non-repetitive tasks which require more attention. Raghunath Subramanian, president and CEO (India and APAC) of UiPAth, says that RPA is applicable ...