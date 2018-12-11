Gearing up for testing times

Judges and schoolchildren enjoy the maximum number of holidays in a year (about 175) and it is justifiable as both of them carry loads of homework. The introduction of QR codes in textbooks is expected to reduce the burden on the back of the students, and obviate the need for exoskeletons in future.

But the tons of paper overflowing into the corridors of the Supreme Court have belied the promise made by the then Chief Justice that the courts go ‘paperless’ from July 3, 2017. In fact, the court has taken over half of Pragati Maidan acres to accommodate its dog-eared papers. ...