Gender parity on the front foot

On February 13, 409 women cricketers will be up for auction for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), to be held from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai. This marks a great leap forward for women’s cricket in India in a series of encouraging developments over the past five months, the latest being the victory of the under-19 team in the inaugural Women’s World Cup. The good news really began in October last year, when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced pay parity between men and women cricketers across all formats, making it one of the few global cricketing administrations to do so. In January, after the WPL was announced, Reliance-backed Viacom secured the WPL media rights for five seasons (2023-27) for Rs 951 crore, outbidding Disney Star. Some days later, auctions of the five teams for the maiden tournament netted the BCCI Rs 4,670 crore, with Adani Sports bidding the highest (Rs 1,289 crore) for the Ahmedabad franchise. Though these amounts are pennies compared to the sums poured into the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL), for which the media rights alone went for Rs 48,390 crore, the numbers exceeded the BCCI’s expectations. Few expected auction earnings to cross Rs 4,000 crore.
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 21:48 IST
