Giorgia Meloni: Will Italy rock the boat?

It appears that Italy, one of the European Union’s largest economies, will turn decisively to the right in its politics. While the exact final results are yet to be determined, all indications are that a right-wing alliance will win the general elections in with more than 40 per cent of the votes cast. The coalition will likely be led by a new right-populist party known as the Brothers of Italy, led by the controversial Giorgia Meloni, who has in the past expressed admiration for the country’s past Fascist leader, Benito Mussolini. Ms Meloni’s party, which received less than 5 per cent of the vote in the last general elections, has surged to dominate the Italian right with an expected quarter of the total vote. It has largely replaced its coalition partner, the former Northern League, led by Matteo Salvini, which was tarnished by association with past unpopular governments. The League will receive far less than 10 per cent of the votes; a similar amount will go to the Forza Italia party of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. Thus the future government in will clearly reflect Ms Meloni’s positions and priorities.