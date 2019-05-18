Gizmos & early users

Narendra Modi’s claim of having used a digital camera and email in 1987 has got him bad press because of the date, which is close to or before the beginning of their use anywhere in the world. That may not be entirely undeserved.

But one’s claim to be an early user of an innovation need not be questioned merely because the person is from India, not known for its receptivity to new devices (especially in the last century). I am almost certainly the first user of laptop computers in India and among the earliest in the world. In early 1985, I had begun an association with a ...