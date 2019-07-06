Good beginning but vision is missing in Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget

Both agriculture and non-farm sector in rural areas have been under distress in recent years. The agriculture GDP growth rate declined from 5 per cent in 2017-18 to 2.9 per cent in 2018-19. In fact, it was -0.1 per cent in Q4 of 2018-19. In general, rural incomes have been low.

In this context, one expected a big push for agriculture and rural areas. The Finance Minister has not disappointed and informed that : at the Centre of everything that we do, we keep gaon, garib, aur kisan. But, vision and details particularly for the revival of agriculture is missing in the budget. Some of the ...