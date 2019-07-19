Good coffee is extinct

Now that office begins earlier than it used to, breakfast is a rushed affair, which means the cherished cup of filter coffee must now be carried in a mug in the car to be consumed on the commute to work. The cook likes to fill the mug to the brim, despite requests to be less generous, so it requires expertise and a steady hand to balance as the driver goes over speedbreakers and potholes.

Traffic jams cause jerky stops and starts likely to lead to spills perilous to the state of one’s office clothes. Therefore, the coffee is often tepid by the time one manages to drain the contents ...