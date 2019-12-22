Governance by diktat, in an echo chamber

The first rule of governance in India is that the people’s representatives will stop listening to the people the moment they acquire power. The second rule is that the longer a group is in power, the more arrogant and further removed from reality it will become.

And the third rule is ruling politicians will echo one another, no matter how ridiculous and far removed from reality it sounds to us. The best examples of these rules are now all around us. Remember the last days of the Congress-led government in 2011-13? Rampant corruption, a brutal rape, economic stagnancy, and policy ...