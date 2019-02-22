Great unravelling: Few pillars to support a crumbling Indian business order

First there was Prompt Corrective Action for banks. Now we have it for businessmen. Anil Ambani’s group finds itself in virtual meltdown. Naresh Goyal is about to lose control of Jet Airways.

Subhash Chandra of Zee is looking for a white knight. The Ruias have lost one flagship enterprise, and seem set to lose the other. In Kolkata, the BM Khaitan group is selling tea gardens and has put a company on the block. In Delhi, the Singh brothers after destroying their Ranbaxy inheritance are destroying each other. And in London, Vijay Mallya is trying desperately to keep a safe distance ...