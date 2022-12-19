JUST IN
Who walks with Rahul Gandhi and why it matters
Business Standard

Guns and butter

Govt must review its military spending

India China relations | Tawang

Mumbai 

It has been 10 days since the People’s Liberation Army clashed with Indian Army jawans in the Tawang sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and the political furore as a consequence of the confrontation has not yet died down. Parliament has been repeatedly paralysed about the government’s response to the clashes, which the Opposition criticises as being too weak. Yet the fact is that the government is caught in something of a dilemma. It cannot at this point in time afford a high-profile clash with China along the LAC that would lead to an actual military test. The Indian military has been the subject of under-investment for so long that the outcomes of such a test are very hard to predict.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 22:42 IST

