Hazy initiative

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched by the environment ministry, is a welcome, even if small, beginning towards mitigating the grave and rapidly aggravating air pollution in Indian cities. But given the magnitude of the task, the targets mooted under the plan and the means earmarked to achieve them need to be enhanced substantially to ensure its success.

The NCAP aims to slash the content of air pollutants, especially the most hazardous particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10, by 20 to 30 per cent by 2024 over 2017 levels in selected 102 cities, including 43 smart cities. The ...