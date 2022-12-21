Hedging risks

Despite a campaign by various agri-commodity bodies to get the ban on futures trading of key farm products quashed, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which is also the commodity market regulator, on Tuesday decided to extend it by another year. The crux of the arguments put forth by agri-commodity bodies was that the bar on futures trading has done more harm than good to the commodities sector by denying the stakeholders an opportunity to hedge their price risks. A well-functioning futures market is necessary for the producers, traders, processors, importers and exporters of agricultural products in order to get reliable cues on the likely price trends and make informed decisions. The members of the farmer producer organisations (FPOs) also normally rely on price signals from the futures market to decide whether to sell their entire produce in the post-harvest peak marketing season, when the prices usually hit the bottom, or to keep some stocks for sale at a later date to realise better returns.