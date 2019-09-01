How Competition Law plans to regulate digital economy, plug loopholes

The Competition Commission of India (the CCI) released the interim observations of its study for regulating the digital market last week. The interim study only looks at specific sectors of the e-commerce goods (mobiles, electronics/ electricals, lifestyle and grocery) and services (hotels and food) markets.

The CCI has sought public comments on the interim findings by September 30. The plan is to come out with rules by the year-end for bringing e-commerce market players under the ambit of competition laws. Experts stress that the study is currently at a preliminary stage. “The ...