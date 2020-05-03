How not to lose clean air gains

On April 22, when the world celebrated Earth Day, we were (and still are) in the midst of the grimmest reminder of nature’s revenge as Covid-19 shut down our economies. However, it is also a fact that today Delhi’s smog has cleared; the air is simply sublime — we can see the blue skies and the birds are just loving it.

Their sounds have taken up the silence of the car horns. In all our cities — across the world — as we lock down to deal with this mutant virus, which is killing people and making our world tragic and horrendous, it seems almost that nature is ...