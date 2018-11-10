How the debtor creditor equation is affecting banks

This changing debtor-creditor equation disturbs the status quo and it is only natural that it is facing resistance.

The earlier debtor-friendly environment made it possible for the defaulting debtors to secure moratoriums and force write-downs on debt repayment, while retaining management control over the borrowing units or thwart banks efforts to realise their dues by indulging in serial litigations. The out-of-court restructuring mechanisms too suffered high failure rates resulting in the borrowing entities continuing to indulge in repeated defaults, being confident that the balance of ...