How to make India carbon-neutral

The news on climate change is usually bleak, but there have been some remarkably positive developments recently. In June, UK and France became the first two major economies to set down in law that they would be net carbon-neutral by 2050.

California has a law providing for fossil fuel-free electricity, as well as an executive order by its governor for net carbon neutrality — both by 2045. The goal of a carbon-neutral economy is at last being considered feasible by governments. The share of renewables in Germany's total electricity generation went up to 44 per cent in the ...