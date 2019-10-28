Improving the investment climate

Investors, both domestic and foreign, should be pleased at the good news that India’s position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Global Ranking has improved further this year. India’s ranking has climbed from a rather miserable 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2019 in the Ease of Doing Business 2020 Report.

While the jump this year is not as big as in the previous years, India was still adjudged the 9th best performing nation. Coming after the sharp reduction announced in the corporation tax rate, this news should further buoy investor sentiment. The reduction in ...