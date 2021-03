In spite of the pandemic

In the last couple of years, the Union government’s Budgets have suffered from at least two basic problems. One, the Budgets have tried to hide the actual extent of the government’s fiscal deficit. Two, they have made unrealistic projections for the government’s revenue receipts.

The combination of these two problems has undermined the sanctity of the Budget numbers and, therefore, has made a travesty of the principles that should underlie prudent and responsible budgeting. The problems are not of recent origin, but they got worse in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Take a look ...