In the shadow of politics

Though judiciary generally stays away from political questions, its judgments and even observations of individual judges (“caged parrot”) have had powerful impact on national elections. Supreme Court interference in the 1990s’ in Hawala diaries, Mandal-Masjid issues had serious consequences on the then governments.

It did more harm to the parties in power than 100 speeches from platforms. In 2014, the Congress suffered humiliating defeat when the court passed a series of orders in scams like 2G spectrum, coal block allocation and the Commonwealth Games. This time, ...