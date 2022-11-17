JUST IN
Unwelcome reminder
Beyond Bali
Boosting production
Prompt disclosures
Crypto meltdown
Forced transmission
Muddling regulations
Green yields
Managing market infrastructure
No 'red wave'
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Six months that make a leader
Business Standard

Increasing responsibilities

Fiscal management will become more difficult

Topics
Business Standard Editorial Comment | Fiscal Policy | national politics

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

In a country like India, the government is often expected to do everything. Given the pressure of electoral politics, governments, both at the Union and states, tend to react to popular pressures and expand the scale and scope of interventions. The state of government finances and quality of expenditure, as a result, suffer. It is worth noting that even before the pandemic, India was running one of the highest general government Budget deficits among its peers and mostly struggled to meet the deficit targets. The pandemic, of course, has worsened the situation, which would take years to correct even if concentrated efforts were made in this direction.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Business Standard Editorial Comment

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 22:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.