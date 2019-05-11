Incredible comebacks

It’s literally unprecedented. Four English clubs have entered the finals of the two elite football tournaments in Europe. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs will face off in the Champions League final in Madrid, while Arsenal and Chelsea will sort matters out in the Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The clubs are currently ranked second, fourth, fifth and third, respectively, in the English Premier League. League leaders and current champions Manchester City and crosstown rivals Manchester United, lying sixth, miss out on this English party. A brief look at the history of the ...