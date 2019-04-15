Indians and their unhappiness

Indians have emerged as one of the unhappiest peoples on earth in the UN’s 2019 annual Happiness Report. And their unhappiness has been worsening in recent years. This comes on top of the distressing record on poverty and income distribution (my columns dated October 17, 2017, October 16, 2018, November 13, 2018, January 16, 2019, February 20, 2019, among others).

Even aspects that as Indians we have had confidence in, such as strong social/family support, come out poorly in the happiness rankings. The Report has to be perused with a fine-toothed comb. Comprising 156 countries, the ...