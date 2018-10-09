Internationalisation of Chinese currency

The internationalisation of the Chinese currency, the renminbi (RMB), has been one of the key objectives of Chinese economic reform. Progress was steady up until August 2015 when a cumulative 3 per cent devaluation, as part of exchange rate reform, roiled the financial and the stock markets and triggered capital flight.

This led to a reversal, at least temporarily, of current account convertibility, re-imposition of some controls on capital flows, including repatriation of profits and restricting overseas direct investment (ODI) by Chinese conglomerates. These measures also had a dampening ...