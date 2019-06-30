After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) phenomenal victory and its own crushing defeat, I’ve started to ask myself a disturbing question: Is the Opposition falling apart? I can’t answer conclusively but I also can’t deny there are clear signs it is. What’s worse is that the disintegration that’s distinctly visible is likely to get worse.

Let’s start with the big picture. The Congress has gone into a crisis, in UP the gathbandhan has split, in Andhra and Telangana the Opposition is merging with the BJP or the TRS, in Karnataka the Congress-JD(S) ...