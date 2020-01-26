Isro's new orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro’s) “half humanoid” robot Vyommitra caused a stir at its unveiling in Bengaluru last week. The robot is driven by artificial intelligence. “She” speaks two languages and uses her hands to control and monitor functions on the spacecraft.

Isro will send her on at least two unmanned missions before it goes ahead with the manned Gaganyaan orbital mission, which is planned for 2022. Isro also displayed prototype spacesuits, crew modules, and escape modules. Vyommitra will mimic the crew’s actions and operations ...