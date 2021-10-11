Kashmir's targeted killings: The costs of un-wrinkling history?

Has another exodus of Kashmiri Pandits begun from the Kashmir Valley? The first wave of migration took place in the 1990s when about 60,000 families left the Valley. Since last Friday, several Kashmiri Pandit and Dogra families have reportedly left. Roughly 554 families of Kashmir Pandits and other Hindus had stayed back in the Valley after the turmoil of the 1990s.

Of these, 60 more exited since 2011, and now their numbers have fallen further. It appears that some of the 3,800 Kashmiri Pandits who were brought back to the Valley under a rehabilitation scheme have also left. The ...