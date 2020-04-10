Keeping up appearances

For a country that is constantly being touted as the youngest in the world, India has a strangely ageing population. Friends and acquaintances, who till recently boasted of raven-haired crowns, are revealing more salt than pepper in their hair.

Streaks of white are becoming pandemic even among the middle-aged. Silver seems the preferred choice for the glitterati in this period of enforced closures. If coronavirus has sealed the fate of air-kissing socialites — mwah! mwah! will now go the way of history — no one appears concerned any more about how they look while engaging with ...