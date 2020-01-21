Kejriwal files nomination after 6-hour wait, AAP hints at 'conspiracy'

Conspiracy theory



When (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister (pictured) reached the office of the returning officer to file his nomination papers on Tuesday, he found a long queue of people waiting to file theirs. The AAP alleged it was a conspiracy. "Small room packed with 40-plus candidates who want to file nomination. Each nomination takes 30-45 minutes. These 40-plus candidates know each other well. Yesterday, the CM was supposed to file his nomination, so 53 candidates came to file, but most of them did not as the CM did not," tweeted AAP legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj. The party alleged a group of 50 was taking tokens to file their papers for Kejriwal's constituency, New Delhi, every day, for the last four days but were not filing nominations. "They just wanted to harass Kejriwal,” Bharadwaj said, tweeting a photograph of Kejriwal seated in the office for six hours.

Son-in-law of MP



The elevation of Jagat Prakash Nadda (pictured) as the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief brought a lot of joy to Madhya Pradesh — especially to the city of Jabalpur. That’s because Nadda's wife Mallika, a professor of history at the Himachal Pradesh University, hails from that city. Many of the family's neighbours were seen distributing sweets. Nadda's mother-in-law Jayshree Banerjee has represented the town both in the MP Assembly as well as in Parliament. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath congratulated Nadda addressing him as the son-in-law of the state. “Many congratulations to the state’s son-in-law JP Nadda-ji for being elected the national president of BJP,” Nath tweeted.

In-house criticism



The UN climate summits or the COP (Conference of the Parties) might be doing all it can to demonstrate to the world what can be achieved through a consistent policy of sustainable development and economic transformation, but at home some members are facing stiff criticism. Britain's Claire O'Neill, COP26 president, is one of them. "My daughter is an Extinction Rebellion protestor. She tells me you are just not doing enough. And all I can say is I am doing whatever I can," she described with a mother's angst during a round table held in Delhi recently.





