Last push for tax

A push on tax collection for the financial year 2018-19 at the very last moment appears to have closed some of the gaps between revenue projections and collections. Direct tax collection has fallen short nevertheless. Altogether, Rs 11.5 trillion has been collected at last count, which is Rs 50,000 crore short of the target of Rs 12 trillion.

That was the revised target; the original target, of Rs 11.5 trillion, has apparently been met. This reflects a sharp increase in the takings during the last few days — as late as March 26, direct tax collection was only Rs 10.3 trillion. Sixty ...