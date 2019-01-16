Late cuts from BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest administrative body in the global cricketing firmament and it hosts one of the world’s most popular cricketing events, the Indian Premier League. Yet the manner in which it has handled the controversy involving Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul suggests that the BCCI’s administrators have an inordinate amount of time in hand to pursue pointless agendas.

Following cringe-worthy sexist comments on the talk show Koffee with Karan last week, the board suspended Pandya and Rahul from any form of cricket. The two cricketers, who ...