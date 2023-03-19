Leadership position

A surprise change of the guard at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is unlikely to affect continuity at India’s largest IT services and consultancy firm. TCS has always preferred internal lines of succession. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajesh Gopinathan, who led the company for six years and was due to continue for four more, leaves in September. He will be replaced by K Krithivasan, a 34-year TCS veteran who is currently head of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical, which contributed $11 billion of revenues in TCS’s $27-billion top line in FY22. TCS, with its bench strength of over 613,000, contributes over 27 per cent of the aggregate revenues of the Indian IT sector, and roughly 34 per cent of its net profits. Investor projections about moderate growth through next financial year remain unchanged.
First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 21:46 IST
