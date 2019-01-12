Leading the global tech revolution

TIME magazine once carried a report titled “India’s leading export: CEOs”. The report, which appeared in 2011, was about the “rise and rise” of India-trained business minds.

It spoke about top Indian leaders of global firms who succeeded due to “talent and drive” and not necessarily because they were Indians. Those featured in it included Sanjay Jha, who was then the chairman and chief executive of Motorola; Berkshire Hathaway’s Ajit Jain, who was at that time — and still continues to be — one of those tipped as Warren ...